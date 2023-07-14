ADVERTISEMENT

Anganwadi staff manhandled by police, alleges Ayyanna Patrudu

July 14, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Former Minister and TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on Thursday accused the State government of attempting to foil a 36-hour protest staged by Anganwadi workers recently demanding a solution to their long-pending issues.

Stating that the performance of the Anganwadi workers is far better compared to the sachivalayam volunteers, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said the police manhandled the Anganwadi workers and disturbed their peaceful protest.

“While the volunteer system is functioning more like an intelligence agency for the State government, the anganwadi teachers and workers have been playing a crucial role in nurturing toddlers,” he said at a press conference in Narsipatnam on Thursday.

“During his padayatra, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to increase the salaries of Anganwadi workers if he was voted to power. The anganwadi staff believed his claims and voted for him, but he has cheated them. He has also failed to clear their arrears and provide other benefits which they are eligible for. During TDP rule, we used to give 200 units of free electricity to all SC/ST anganwadi staff. The present government has done away with it,” he claimed.

“Don’t the anganwadi workers have a right to fight for justice? Instead of resolving their issues, some of the political leaders were seen threatening to remove the workers from their jobs if they continue to protest, which is unfortunate,” the senior TDP leader said.

