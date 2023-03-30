Andhra University’s MOOC programme becomes a runaway hit

March 30, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Massive Open Online Course (MOOC), a free web-based distance learning value-based programme being offered by Andhra University in Andhra Pradesh since January 26, 2022, has so far benefited over 5,000 people.

After witnessing the positive response from people across the world, the university has added another 11 MOOCs including Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) stream for the benefit of the student community.

AU is currently offering a total of 21 MOOCs, such as Global Business Environment and Economics, Business Communication Skills, Modern Marketing Management, Business and Corporate Laws, IT for Business, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management, Consumer Behaviour, Team Building and Leadership and Human Resource Development & Industrial Relations.

Since a MOOC can be a lightly structured course with a duration of 8-12 weeks, many candidates have shown interest, said Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

“Connecting online is not just the need of the hour, but is in fact the future of online learning and online business. In line with our social mission, we offer the MOOCs to every learner or student or working professional who seeks such assistance,” said Prof. Prasad Reddy.

Pune-based edutech company Talentedge Education Ventures Pvt. Ltd. provides technical services to deliver MOOCs.

“We offer our services to 22 premier universities in the country. AU is one of them in Andhra Pradesh,” said Mahesh Kumar, Talentedge Head (University Alliance).

Mr. Mahesh further said that the MOOC module has been developed comprehensively. Students can learn the course by listening to audio and video content. Faculty interact with each other by scheduling, submitting and giving online assignments. After successful completion of the course and passing of online test, an online e-certificate is issued to the eligible participants, he added.

“Courses are open as of now. Those who are interested can register,” Mr. Mahesh told The Hindu.