Andhra University’s Geology Department to organise national seminar on September 27, 28

Published - July 27, 2024 07:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Geology in Andhra University will organise a national seminar on ‘Current Trends in Mining, Processing & Benefaction of Beach Sands Industry, Its Value Addition Mining Laws & Acts,’ here on September 27 and 28, according to a release on Saturday.

AU Vice-Chancellor G. Sashibhushana Rao released a brochure of the seminar on Saturday.

Head of the Department K. Satyanarayana Reddy, AU dean (international affairs) E.N.Dhanamjaya Rao, and seminar organising secretary A. Yugandhara Rao explained the objectives of the seminar.

