Andhra University women’s engineering college gets new hostel block in Visakhapatnam

November 30, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Informationa Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath inaugurated new hostel building block at Andhra University women’s engineering college at Sivajipalem here on Wednesday. The hostel block was constructed by South Asia LPG Company Private Limited as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity with a budget of around ₹2.5 crore.

Speaking during the inaugural, Mr. Amarnath said that AU has been progressing very well since the past few years and competing with global universities. He said that the State Government led by Chief Minister Y.S/ Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving much priority to education. He wished that every student must utilise the facilities being provided by the varsities, study well and get good jobs to lead a successful life. AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, Managing Director & CEO of South Asia LPG Company Private Limited Sanjay Kumar and others were present.

