Andhra University wins targetball tournament in Visakhapatnam

February 10, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The men’s team of Andhra University won the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) All India Inter-University Targetball Tournament, which concluded at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Friday. GITAM Deemed to be University bagged the silver, while OPJS University, Rajasthan, settled for bronze medal. GLA University, Uttar Pradesh, finished fourth. As many as 29 university teams from across the country participated in the tournament. GITAM Secretary M. Bharadwaja, Sports Director Arun Karthik and Bharatiya Targetball Association Founder Sonu Sharma distributed the prizes.

