ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor releases book on Mahatma Gandhi

October 02, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad released a book titled “Beyond Self: M.K. Gandhi’s My Experiments with Truth”, at the Gandhian Studies Centre here on Monday. The book was authored by ANITS assistant professor N. Satyanarayana and G. Chenna Reddy of Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur. Prof. Reddy said that the book explores various aspects of the life of Mahatma Gandhi and philosophy in a clear and understandable way.

It offers a comprehensive exploration of Mahatma Gandhi’s life, philosophy and the influential factors that shaped him into the iconic figure of peace and non-violence that he became.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US