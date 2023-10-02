HamberMenu
Andhra University Vice-Chancellor releases book on Mahatma Gandhi

October 02, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad released a book titled “Beyond Self: M.K. Gandhi’s My Experiments with Truth”, at the Gandhian Studies Centre here on Monday. The book was authored by ANITS assistant professor N. Satyanarayana and G. Chenna Reddy of Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur. Prof. Reddy said that the book explores various aspects of the life of Mahatma Gandhi and philosophy in a clear and understandable way.

It offers a comprehensive exploration of Mahatma Gandhi’s life, philosophy and the influential factors that shaped him into the iconic figure of peace and non-violence that he became.

