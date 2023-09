September 16, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G,D. Prasad Reddy inaugurated Tejas, a new meeting hall in the Geo Engineering Department, here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Prasad Reddy urged the students to learn technical and advanced skills for better future. He advised them to study certificate courses as add-ons to the core degrees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.