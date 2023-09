September 16, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G,D. Prasad Reddy inaugurated Tejas, a new meeting hall in the Geo Engineering Department, here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Prasad Reddy urged the students to learn technical and advanced skills for better future. He advised them to study certificate courses as add-ons to the core degrees.