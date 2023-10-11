HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor launches online course on Intellectual Property Rights in Visakhapatnam

October 11, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy launched a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). The AU DPIIT-IPR Chair Centre for IPR runs the course, for which about 3,500 post graduate students of the university and its affiliated colleges registered.

Prof. Prasad Reddy said that AU introduced IPR as a mandatory value-added skill development credit course to make the students industry-ready in the emerging knowledge and innovation driven economy and complemented the IPR Chair and Talent Edge for designing and implementing the course as per the guidelines of New Education Policy 2020.

Prof. Hanumanthu Purushotham, the IPR Chair and course Director, said the course has recorded audio and video content in 12 units covering all the eight types of Intellectual Property and students can listen to the content and take online assignments and examination as per their convenience. On successful completion of the course students will get two credits for the course and an e-certificate.

Students can still register for the course, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.