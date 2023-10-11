Andhra University Vice-Chancellor launches online course on Intellectual Property Rights in Visakhapatnam

October 11, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy launched a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). The AU DPIIT-IPR Chair Centre for IPR runs the course, for which about 3,500 post graduate students of the university and its affiliated colleges registered.

Prof. Prasad Reddy said that AU introduced IPR as a mandatory value-added skill development credit course to make the students industry-ready in the emerging knowledge and innovation driven economy and complemented the IPR Chair and Talent Edge for designing and implementing the course as per the guidelines of New Education Policy 2020.

Prof. Hanumanthu Purushotham, the IPR Chair and course Director, said the course has recorded audio and video content in 12 units covering all the eight types of Intellectual Property and students can listen to the content and take online assignments and examination as per their convenience. On successful completion of the course students will get two credits for the course and an e-certificate.

Students can still register for the course, he added.