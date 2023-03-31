ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor launches Mobile Air Pollution Monitoring Facility in Visakhapatnam

March 31, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘Students and researchers can go around the city with the vehicle, check the minute-to-minute air condition and prepare the study reports based on the information collected’

The Hindu Bureau

The project was funded by the Department of Science and Technology. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Visakhapatnam

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy flagged off the Mobile Air Pollution Monitoring Facility (MAPMF) at the Department of Meteorology and Oceanography on the university campus here on Friday.

The project was funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. The cost of the vehicle was ₹50 lakh.

Prof. Prasad Reddy said that students and researchers can go around the city with the MAPMF vehicle, check the minute-to-minute air condition and prepare the study reports based on the information collected.

He suggested that the department should also be ready to check air quality at specific altitudes with the support of drone technology.

Drone Technology Centre

Prof. Prasad Reddy said that the Drone Technology Centre will be started in the university by April this year. The centre teaches the technology, manufacture and use of drones. The helipad ground in the engineering college campus will be used for practical testing of drones. He said that drone technology will be the future of the students with ample opportunities across the globe in every category right from agriculture to defence.

About 70% of the science students of the university got employment opportunities. Electric, instrumentation and chemical engineering students are also in high demand now, he added.

