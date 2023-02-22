ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra University, USFDA to organise two-day workshop on CGMP in Visakhapatnam from February 23

February 22, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

It is first of its kind programme between USFDA and any other Indian university outside the USA, says AU Vice-Chancellor

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day joint workshop on ‘Current Good Manufacturing Practices’ (CGMP) by Andhra University and US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) will begin here from February 23.

The event will be held at the Dr. YVS Murthy Auditorium and the auditorium of AU College of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

A team of the US Drug Regulatory Body- FDA headed by Carmelo Rosa would be the keynote speakers dealing with pharma regulatory issues and on the basic and advanced GMP topics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This workshop is first of its kind between USFDA and any other university outside the USA, said AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

Around 300 pharma industry management personnel, academicians, Indian drug regulatory members, scholars and PG students of pharmacy are expected to attend.

The workshop focusses on pharma industry regulatory issues during manufacture and testing which are vital for export of drugs to the US and the observations that are likely to be made by the USFDA inspection team. The topics to be covered during the workshop become immensely useful to the students and faculty in enriching their knowledge. The students once graduated would be confident to deal with all the manufacturing operations at the Indian Pharm industry, said Prof. Prasad Reddy on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US