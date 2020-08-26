Andhra University to start online classes from September third week

Sumit Bhattacharjee

26 August 2020 22:57 IST

Preparations being made to conduct exams for final-year students, says V-C

With the reopening of colleges and educational institution still shrouded in uncertainty, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Andhra University has decided to start online classes from the third week of September. The tentative date to kick-start the online delivery is scheduled for September 20.

All arrangements are in progress and lecturers have been told to commence the online classes either from their residences or from their allotted rooms in the department in the campus. Not only will AU commence the online classes, but even the 250 colleges affiliated to AU have also been instructed to commence them, said Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy.

For the first time. AU will using GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) to runs its online classes. “GPON is the future and we have already called for an e-tender, which will be finalised on August 28,” said the V-C.

“GPON is the need of the hour and it is a point-to-multipoint access network. GPON is a fiber-optic telecommunications technology for delivering broadband network access to end-customers and it has multiple features, which suits our requirement,” said Prof. Reddy, explaining concept and need. According to him, the total project cost is around ₹50 lakh, including ₹30 lakh for internet service, which the university has been already paying over the years.

Once the online classes begin, AU will addressing about 14,000 students in the campus and over 25,000 in the affiliated colleges.

The university is also gearing up to conduct examinations from the third week of September. The examinations for final-year engineering students is already completed and examinations for the final-year students of other courses will commence from September third week. “In general we have taken a decision promote all students from first year to second year, but the examination for first year students will be held some time from October third week to November, if the pandemic conditions ease by then,” said Prof. Reddy.

According to him, the on campus classes may start from mid-October, depending on pandemic status, but hostels will be opened after mid of October in phases.

He also said that the GPON technology will also be extended to hostels in the campus and to those located outside.