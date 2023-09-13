Andhra University to set up ‘Animal House’ which will offer GLP certification for drugs

September 13, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University is setting up an ‘Animal House’ which will undertake ‘Good Laboratory Practice’ (GLP) testing. This will put Visakhapatnam on the global map for GLP certification which is mandatory for drugs applicable to humans and animals.

The facility will be attached to the AU Department of Pharmacy. A vacant building (once used by the Women’s Studies Department) near the Element Block, opposite the Psychology Department building, will be utilised to set up the Animal House at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore.

The facility will be useful for conducting pre-clinical tests (safety and toxicity) of drugs on licensed animals. The lab animals should be procured from a breeder registered with the Committee for the Purpose of Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CPCSEA), Ministry of Fisheries.

First, the facility will be established with licensed rats, mice, hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs and rabbits. The animals will be brought from Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, and later, depending on the requirement, will be imported from America, Germany and the UK.

Speaking to The Hindu, AU Registrar Prof. V. Krishna Mohan said, “AU will set up the facility with the support of Hyderabad-based Rodenta Bioserve for students of pharmacy, biochemistry, botany, zoology and biotechnology. The facility will also be useful for pharma, biotech and food industries.”

AU’s Pharmacology Prof. K Eshwar Kumar said that work on the facility has already begun and will be completed within two months. No-Objection Certificates from organisations like CPCSEA and the Pollution Control Board are required before commencement of operations. “Currently, pharma industries in the city are going to other places like Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai for GLP certification. After setting up the Animal House here, GLP certification can be provided locally,” he said.

The centre will have several state-of-the-art facilities. Prof. Eshwar Kumar said.

