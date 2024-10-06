Andhra University to participate in Globeheal Conference in Thailand

Andhra University will participate in the Globeheal Conference on Public Health in Bangkok, Thailand in February 20, 2025.

The Globeheal Conference brings together academics, researchers, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to discuss pressing public health issues, exchange knowledge, and foster collaboration.

AU Registrar E.N. Dhanamjaya Rao, who held discussions with a delegation from The International Institute of Knowledge Management (TIIKM) in Sri Lanka virtually, finalised the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) that will formalise the university’s involvement in the conference. The formal signing of the MoA will take place later this month, he added.

Mr. Rao emphasised the university’s commitment to advancing public health initiatives, noting that Andhra University has a long-standing tradition of excellence in healthcare education, with its College of Pharmaceutical Sciences playing a pivotal role in shaping public health policies at regional and national levels.

“The Globeheal Conference presents a unique opportunity for our university to share its expertise in public health, especially in areas like community medicine, healthcare management, and disease prevention,” he said.

Mr. Rao highlighted that the conference is expected to focus on key areas such as global health equity, digital health, pandemic preparedness, and environmental health.

