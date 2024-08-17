GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra University to organise symposium for civil engineering students on September 14, 15

Published - August 17, 2024 07:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Civil Engineering, Andhra University College of Engineering, will organise a two-day national level students’ symposium as part of the Engineers’ Day, commemorating the 163rd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, during September 14-15.

Nearly 300 undergraduate and postgraduate civil engineering students of engineering colleges will attend the symposium from different parts of the country.

A special workshop on Indian Standard Codes is planned during the symposium in collaboration with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), New Delhi, for the budding engineers.

AU in-charge Vice-Chancellor G. Sasibhushana Rao released a brochure of the programme on Saturday.

