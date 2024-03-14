Andhra University to offer MSc. in Clinical Embryology

March 14, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy announced Thursday that the university will introduce a two-year Master of Science (MSc) programme in Clinical Embryology next academic year. The university has tied up with Vizag-based Life Fertility Centre (LFC) for the course on self-finance basis.

“AU is the first State university in the country to conduct such a course, which has a huge demand and students who successfully pass out of the course will have vast job opportunities worldwide due to its importance as infertility is a global concern,” said Prof. Reddy.

Prof. Reddy said that as per the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, AU has introduced many innovative courses in the last four years and wanted to bring innovation to the field of education and start courses that have tremendous employment opportunities worldwide.

A doctor from LFC, K. Muralikrishna, said that one out of every six couples suffers from childlessness. The course’s main objective was to do their best to reduce the rate of infertility.

AU Pharmacy principal Prof. Y. Rajendra Prasad said that the course fee for each semester was ₹2 lakhs. There are four semesters. He added that the course would be started with 60 students and the details have already been uploaded to the AU website.