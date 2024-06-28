Andhra University to launch two-week online certificate course on ‘Patents’

DPIIT-IPR Chair Centre for Intellectual Property Rights, Andhra University, in association with Turnip Innovations, Kolkata, is launching a two-week certificate Course on ‘Patents’. The AICTE evaluated course, is also offered under the NEAT Scheme of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to promote patenting culture and awareness.

Students, researchers, faculty and anyone interested in acquiring knowledge on patents can register for this online certificate course throughout the year. The course is being offered through unique learning mode via daily email and it starts immediately on registration and last 15 days. The learning outcome is evaluated through an online multiple-choice questions-based examination.

The qualified candidates would be issued a certificate. The course will be useful to student preparing for ‘patent examiner’ and ‘patent agent’ examinations, conducted by the Government of India. The course enables the learners to understand the complex subject of patents in a simple and flexible way.

The course coordinators are: Rahul Kapoor, Founder and Director, Turnip, and Hanumanthu Purushotham, DPIIT-IPR Chair, AU.

Interested participants can register at https://rzp.io/l/au-patent course

