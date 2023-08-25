Andhra University to hold 87, 88 and 89th combined convocation in Visakhapatnam on September 9

August 25, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

After almost three years, Andhra University will be holding its annual convocation on September 9. This will be the 87,88 and 89th combined convocation of the varsity, as per the officials. The last convocation of the varsity was held during the year 2019. After which the COVID-19 pandemic had struck, the university did not celebrate the convocation event. Registrar V. Krishna Mohan has announced about the convocation date on Thursday in a release, which will be conducted at C.R. Reddy Convocation Hall. The authorities are yet to announce about the chief guests for the convocation and said that it will be done soon.