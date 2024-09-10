ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra University to get regular Vice-Chancellor shortly

Published - September 10, 2024 06:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A.P. State Council of Higher Education issues notification to fill V-C posts in 17 State universities

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University will shortly get a regular Vice-Chancellor as the A.P. State Council of Higher Education(APSCHE) issued a notification inviting applications to fill the vacant V-C posts of 17 State universities, including AU.

Already eligible candidates have started applying for the post and the last date for submission of application is September 28.

At present, the State universities are managed by the in-charge Vice-Chancellors.

Speaking to The Hindu, one of the applicants, said that a minimum 10 years of experience as Professor in any university across the country is basic eligibility. The State government may finish the task at the earliest, mostly within a month or two, the applicant added.

