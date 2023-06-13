Andhra University to conduct AP EdCET-2023 in Andhra Pradesh on June 14

June 13, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University will conduct the APEdCET-2023(Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test) on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission into B.Ed. and B.Ed Special Education programmes for the academic year 2023-2024, on June 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The test will be held at 77 centres in 36 locations across the State.

“Total registered candidates for are 13,672. Majority applicants have downloaded the hall-tickets, if anybody is left, they should download the hall-ticket from the website and attend the examination,” convener K. Rajendra Prasad said here on Tuesday.

Candidates are permitted into the examination hall from 7.30 am onwards. They should carry the hall-ticket, printed application and ID proof for verification at the test centre.

No candidate is allowed into the examination centre after 9 a.m. and they are not allowed to leave the centre till the completion of the examination time (11 a.m.), Mr. Prasad added.