April 27, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University will conduct the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET-2024) in 30 subjects for the posts of lecturers and assistant professors on April 28 from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. at 79 examination centres in eight regional locations. A total of 38,078 candidates have registered for the test, the admit card of which is available for download. The candidates shall have to reach the centre by 9 a.m., according to a release here on Saturday.