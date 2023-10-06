Andhra University theatre arts students stage plays

October 06, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The theatre arts students of Andhra University staged plays ‘Anaganaga Oka Roju’ and ‘Silence Please’ at the BR Ambedkar Assembly Hall on the university campus here on Thursday. Faculty members M. Sashibhushan Swamy and M. Bhaskara Rao said that the second-year students learned acting in the department and gave a good performance.

Sai Priya, J.U.V. Ramana, N. Srinivasa Rao, Muralidhara Rao, Manikanta, Kurma Rao, M.V. Subrahmanyam, Tulasi Ganesh, Satyanarayana, Raghuram, Suryakala, Anuradha, Sai Kumar and Achyutha Rao took part in the plays.

