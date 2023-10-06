HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra University theatre arts students stage plays

October 06, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The theatre arts students of Andhra University staged plays ‘Anaganaga Oka Roju’ and ‘Silence Please’ at the BR Ambedkar Assembly Hall on the university campus here on Thursday. Faculty members M. Sashibhushan Swamy and M. Bhaskara Rao said that the second-year students learned acting in the department and gave a good performance.

Sai Priya, J.U.V. Ramana, N. Srinivasa Rao, Muralidhara Rao, Manikanta, Kurma Rao, M.V. Subrahmanyam, Tulasi Ganesh, Satyanarayana, Raghuram, Suryakala, Anuradha, Sai Kumar and Achyutha Rao took part in the plays.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.