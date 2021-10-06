Andhra University students stage protest, seek fee reimbursement

VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Varsity officials issued a circular asking us to pay fees before October 10’

Hundreds of students pursuing various courses in Andhra University took out a rally from the varsity campus to the Collector office and staged a protest, here on Tuesday, demanding that the government reimburse their fees immediately.

According to the students, they had got seats in various courses such as M.Sc., M.Com., and M.B.A after appearing in the entrance examinations in the year 2020-21. “As per G.O 77, the government assured that we need not pay a single rupee and the fee will be reimbursed by the State government under Jagananna Vidya Deevana scheme,” they said. The students alleged that the Andhra University officials have issued a circular asking them to pay the fee immediately before October 10, failing which they would not be allowed to attend the classes.

“The fee structure of various courses vary from ₹90,000 to ₹1.3 lakh for the two years. Last year, most of the students have received only ₹10,000 as fee reimbursement from the State government, that too in phases. What about the rest of the fee? Why do not the State government and universities coordinate?,” said a protestor.

Another student said that many of the students belong to middle class families, while there are several students whose parents work as farmers, labourers and are not in a position to pay fee.

“We worked hard and got a seat in the university, because we are not able to pay fee in private colleges. But here again, the officials are asking us to pay. What about the promises given by the State government?” said a girl student. The students said that the varsity should immediately withdraw the circular and the government should also reimburse the fee. Since the District Collector was attending another programme, the students submitted their representation to officials at the Administrative Office. “Some of us were asked to come and meet the Collector again on Wednesday. We will meet him and explain our issue. If the government does not take any action, we will not hesitate to stage hunger strike at the AU from October 10,” said a student.