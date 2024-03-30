ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra University South Campus helped 850 students in securing jobs, says official

March 30, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University South Campus, in association with the Institute of Advanced Studies & Education (IASE), facilitated jobs to around 850 university students of the south campus (except engineering colleges) through campus drives in this academic year, according to a release here on Saturday. In the latest recruitment drive for the B. Ed and M. Ed students, the campus provided jobs to 170 students at corporate schools like Oakridge International School, Sri Vishwa Junior College, Rishi Degree College, Bhashyam, and Narayana Educational Institutions. The students got jobs in teaching with a maximum salary of ₹6.25 lakh per annum (LPA). A science student has received ₹13 LPA under the south campus, said AU Director (Placements) V.R. Reddy.

