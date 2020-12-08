Andhra University science college: past perfect but future tense

Permanent faculty strength reduced from 220 to 58

The Andhra University College of Science and Technology will be celebrating its 87th foundation day on Tuesday.

The college has seen its glorious days when Nobel laureate C.V. Raman burnt the midnight oil in conducting his experiments in the lab and teachers such as Ludwig Wolfe, Suri Bhagavantam, B.R. Rao and C. Mahadevan walked through its portals. The college also produced illustrious students such as Padma Vibhushan C.R. Rao.

But those were the days, when the college basked in its glory, and the campus was filled with an intelligent crop of students and teachers of repute. The college also has about seven patents to boast off. Today, the teachers are left a few and the profile of the students are in no comparison to the earlier days, as the cream prefer engineering over pure science, said a senior professor from the college.

As on on date, the college has about 23 departments with an intake of about 1,480 students per year and permanently faculty strength is reduced from 220 to just 58, with an addition of around 40 contract teachers.

The teacher strength in the Physics Department is down from 15 to 3 and in Chemistry Department from 25 to 10.“We also have a few guest lecturers and we are managing with them,” said college Principal P. Srinivasa Rao.

Royal connection

The college, which is located in the present building, which is known Jeypore Vikrama Deo College of Science and Technology, was inaugurated on December 8, 1933, by the then Governor of Madras Presidency George Frederick Stanley.

Though building was inaugurated on this day, 87 years ago, the science college was actually started by the university with honours courses in physics and chemistry on July 4, 1932, in ground floor of Cecil Hotel building, said Edward Paul, a history chronicler of the city.

The second Vice-Chancellor of AU, who later became the first Vice-President and second President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, was instrumental in starting college.

Before the laying foundation stone for the building, Radhakrishnan along with Alladi Krishna Swamy, the then Advocate General of Madras and O. Pulla Reddy, I.C.S, approached the Maharajah of Jeypore, Vikrama Deo Varma, to donate for the construction of the college.

Agreeing to Radhakrishnan’s request, Vikran Deo Varma sanctioned ₹ 50,000 for the academic year 1933-34, ₹75,000 for the academic year 1934-35 and ₹1,00,000 from the next academic years till such time when he or his heirs might pay up a capital sum of ₹15,00,000. And that is how the college building had come up and its named after him, said Mr. Edward Paul. The design of the building was done by one L.M. Chitale, architect, and the construction was taken up by Britannia Building and Iron Company of Calcutta (now Kolkata).

Alumni Day

December 10, every year is celebrated as Alumni Day by the college and this year, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar is the chief guest for the online event, said Prof. Srinivasa Rao.