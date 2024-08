Andhra University School of International Business (AUSIB) inaugurated the new academic year for its BBA and MBA programmes for 2024. Registrar E. N. Dhanunjaya Rao took part in the event as the chief guest.

Welcoming the new batch of BBA and MBA students, AUSIB Deputy Director P. Viswanatham emphasised the importance of manners, attitude and behaviour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.