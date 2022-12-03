Andhra University, Rotary Institute to organise 10K run on December 11 in Visakhapatnam

December 03, 2022 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University and Rotary Institute will organise a 10K and 5K run on the Beach Road here on December 11 to create awareness about education and women empowerment. AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that the aim of the programme is to create awareness among the people on education and women empowerment. The AU’s NSS, NCC and other volunteers will take part. Rotary Institute chairman Ch. Kishore Kumar said that Visakhapatnam will host a three-day international rotary conference on December 9, in which 1,000 members will participate. Jennifer Jones, first woman president of Rotary International, will join.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US