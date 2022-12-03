Andhra University, Rotary Institute to organise 10K run on December 11 in Visakhapatnam

  1. EPaper
December 03, 2022 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University and Rotary Institute will organise a 10K and 5K run on the Beach Road here on December 11 to create awareness about education and women empowerment. AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that the aim of the programme is to create awareness among the people on education and women empowerment. The AU’s NSS, NCC and other volunteers will take part. Rotary Institute chairman Ch. Kishore Kumar said that Visakhapatnam will host a three-day international rotary conference on December 9, in which 1,000 members will participate. Jennifer Jones, first woman president of Rotary International, will join.

