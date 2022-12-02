Andhra University ropes in its law students to help untangle land issues in Visakhapatnam

December 02, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A group of 27 students from B.R. Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University, helped the State government untangle legal cobwebs surrounding land issues, particularly regarding lands falling under the 22(A) category, in recent months as part of an innovative internship.

In the first-of-its-kind initiative in Andhra Pradesh, the Visakhapatnam district administration came up with the idea to engage the law students (13 girls and 14 boys) on a two-month internship, where they worked alongside Revenue officers including Tahsildars and Revenue Divisional Officers in Bheemunipatnam, Gajuwaka, Anandapuram, Chinnagadili, Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam Rural and Visakhapatnam Collectorate.

Collector A. Mallikarjuna told The Hindu that the internship was aimed at providing legal aid to Revenue officials, with the students using their knowledge of law to come up with relevant provisions and citations to protect government lands.

“We have also planned a stipend for the students as an incentive. The stipend amount is yet to be finalised. This is the first step we have taken. We will continue such programmes with law students in the future as well,” Mr. Mallikarjuna said.

The students were all praise for the programme as it gave them a much-needed peek into the practical, day-to-day workings of the administration.

P. Rajeshwari, a final-year student who was part of the initiative, said that there was a lack of ‘legal literacy’ among government officials. “Basic knowledge of legal matters is crucial when it comes to protecting public lands,” Ms. Rajeshwari said.

“I appreciate the initiative taken by the district administration to resolve 22-A cases by setting up a committee with retired judges recently. This will take a lot of pressure off the shoulders of officials,” Ms. Rajeshwari said.

Another student B. Naga Satwik said that the initiative was a great learning experience. “We imparted our skills in Revenue case analysis. We learned many things that every law student must know. We hope that this programme will be adopted by other districts in the State.”

According to AU Placement Officer V.R. Reddy, the students worked on public policy, data analysis, drafting, paragraph remarks, writ petition filing, revenue laws and estate prohibition, among other aspects.

AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan explained how real-world skills are crucial for students. “According to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, practical knowledge is essential for students. Such internships, when encouraged by the State government, will surely help not only the students but also the government and the people. We hope that similar programmes will be conducted widely in the future,” he said.

