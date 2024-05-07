ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra University releases AUEET-2024 results, all top 3 rankers are from Visakhapatnam

May 07, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University has on Tuesday released its Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test (AUEET 2024) results.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Sai Eshwar of Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam secured the first rank, K. Sai Pranitha of Chandrampalem (Vizag) the second rank, G. Mohansai Sampath of Tagarapuvalasa (Vizag) the third, SDV Sankalp of Rajahmundry the fourth, and D.J, Naga Manjula of Palakollu secured the fifth rank, in the test for the B.Tech programmes in Andhra University campus.

While 4,349 candidates applied for the examination held on May 5 in 14 examination centres across the State, only 3,952 candidates appeared.

Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that the admissions counselling schedule will be announced soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US