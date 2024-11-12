ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra University Registrar stresses on safeguarding government educational institutions

Published - November 12, 2024 07:11 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

41% of universities in India are private, and these are often accessible only to certain sections of society, says Ravenshaw University Professor at national conference in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The government sector educational institutions and the education system must be safeguarded, said Andhra University Registrar E.N. Dhanamjaya Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was addressing the concluding session of the two-day national conference on ‘Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion in NEP 2020: Issues, Concerns and Challenges,’ organised by the Department of Education with the support of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dhanamjaya Rao said that the new education policy is being implemented comprehensively and is closely aligned with the global educational systems. He pointed out the need to discuss the challenges faced in the implementation of the new education policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. A. Narasimha Rao, Principal of the Arts College, said that conferences like these contribute to the robust implementation of the new education policy. He said that experts at the conference would offer valuable suggestions to strengthen the education system. He stressed the importance of understanding the new education policy and making necessary changes for its effective implementation. He urged experts to take responsibility for identifying challenges, discussing them and providing solutions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Prof. Sudarshan Mishra, Dean of the School of Education at Ravenshaw University, Odisha, said that there are 1,168 universities and over 45,000 colleges across the country, and their numbers need to increase significantly. He pointed out that the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education was 28.4% in 2021-22, with a target to increase it to 50% by 2035 as per the new education policy. He highlighted that 41% of universities in India are private, and these are often accessible only to certain sections of society. He said that the quality of education can only improve if the number of teachers in the country increases. At the same time, he observed that there is a decline in support for research activities. He reiterated that quality education is a fundamental right of the people.

The report of the conference was presented by the Conference Director T. Sharon Raju.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US