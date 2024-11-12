Andhra University Registrar stresses on safeguarding government educational institutions

The government sector educational institutions and the education system must be safeguarded, said Andhra University Registrar E.N. Dhanamjaya Rao.

He was addressing the concluding session of the two-day national conference on ‘Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion in NEP 2020: Issues, Concerns and Challenges,’ organised by the Department of Education with the support of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dhanamjaya Rao said that the new education policy is being implemented comprehensively and is closely aligned with the global educational systems. He pointed out the need to discuss the challenges faced in the implementation of the new education policy.

Prof. A. Narasimha Rao, Principal of the Arts College, said that conferences like these contribute to the robust implementation of the new education policy. He said that experts at the conference would offer valuable suggestions to strengthen the education system. He stressed the importance of understanding the new education policy and making necessary changes for its effective implementation. He urged experts to take responsibility for identifying challenges, discussing them and providing solutions.

Prof. Sudarshan Mishra, Dean of the School of Education at Ravenshaw University, Odisha, said that there are 1,168 universities and over 45,000 colleges across the country, and their numbers need to increase significantly. He pointed out that the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education was 28.4% in 2021-22, with a target to increase it to 50% by 2035 as per the new education policy. He highlighted that 41% of universities in India are private, and these are often accessible only to certain sections of society. He said that the quality of education can only improve if the number of teachers in the country increases. At the same time, he observed that there is a decline in support for research activities. He reiterated that quality education is a fundamental right of the people.

The report of the conference was presented by the Conference Director T. Sharon Raju.

