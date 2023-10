October 29, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University Registrar M. James Stephen reviewed the work of various departments in view of the visit of the committee constituted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The Registrar said that the committee will visit the university in a few days. The staff was directed to complete the pending works in another two days. He expressed confidence that this time the university can get a better rank.

