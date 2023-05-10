ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra University physics students visit Open House at NSTL in Visakhapatnam

May 10, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 60 students and research scholars of Andhra University Physics Department on Wednesday visited the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) here to participate in the Open House exhibition organised as part of the National Technology Day celebrations. It will conclude on May 11.

The students were allowed to have a glimpse of the weapons and defence systems being developed by the NSTL for Indian Navy. A multimedia presentation on the technologies developed by NSTL was also made during the visit.

The department head D.B. Venkatadri said that the tour was useful for the students of physics and electronics to know about the defence equipment and latest technologies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US