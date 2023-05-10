Andhra University physics students visit Open House at NSTL in Visakhapatnam

May 10, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Nearly 60 students and research scholars of Andhra University Physics Department on Wednesday visited the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) here to participate in the Open House exhibition organised as part of the National Technology Day celebrations. It will conclude on May 11.

The students were allowed to have a glimpse of the weapons and defence systems being developed by the NSTL for Indian Navy. A multimedia presentation on the technologies developed by NSTL was also made during the visit.

The department head D.B. Venkatadri said that the tour was useful for the students of physics and electronics to know about the defence equipment and latest technologies.