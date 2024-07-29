GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra University Parirakshana Samiti demands probe into alleged corruption by former Vice-Chancellor

Samiti questions inaction even after 50 days of the government formation

Published - July 29, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Parirakshana Samiti president Suresh Menon and secretary Ponnada Srinivas on Monday demanded that the State government conduct an inquiry into the alleged corrupt practices of former Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

Speaking to reporters at the VJF Press Club here on Monday, Mr. Srinivas questioned the State government on the actions taken against Prof. Prasad Reddy. He said that even though it has been 50 days since the formation of the government, there has been no action. The committee demanded an inquiry by the sitting judge.

