Andhra University organises World Meteorological Organisation Day in Visakhapatnam

The Department of Meteorology and Oceanography, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, in association with the Indian Meteorological Society (IMS) celebrated the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Day 2022 at the Department of Meteorology and Oceanography, AU campus, here on Wednesday. The focal theme for this year was ‘Early warning and Early Action: Hydro meteorological and Climate Information for Disaster Risk Reduction.’

On the occasion, Vijay Taallapragada from USA, gave an online lecture on ‘Monsoon Prediction’ and Director, National Institute of Oceanography, V.S.N. Murty, delivered a lecture on ‘Hydro-meteorological disasters and Risk reduction.’ Faculty of the Department and the members of the IMS, Visakhapatnam Chapter, participated. Prizes were distributed to the students who participated in various events which were conducted on the occasion. Head of the Department C.V. Naidu participated.