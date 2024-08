Andhra University officials led by in-charge Vice-Chancecllor G. Shasibhushana Rao virtually participated in a conference organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, on Tuesday.

The meeting was held to discuss about the digitalisation of degree courses and documents among other issues, according to the APSCHE in-charge Chairman K. Ramamohana Rao.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.