Andhra University offers M.A. programme in Pali & Buddhist Studies

Published - October 08, 2024 08:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Filled in applications should reach the office on or before 5 p.m. on October 24, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University will offer two-year M.A. Programme in Pali & Buddhist Studies as per the MoU between Andhra University and Sri Jayawardhanapura University, Sri Lanka, in the Department of Yoga & Consciousness, College of Arts & Commerce, for the academic year 2024-25.

Applications are invited from the eligible candidates for admission into the new programme in online mode.

The application format can be downloaded from www.audoa.andhrauniversity.edu.in

Filled in applications should reach the office of the Directorate of Admissions, Andhra University, Vijayanagar Palace, Pedawaltair, Visakhapatnam-530003 on or before 5 p.m. on October 24.

More details can be obtained at the website.

