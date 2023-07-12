Andhra University Nuclear Physics Department to hold seminar on radio isotopes in Visakhapatnam in September

July 12, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The brochure of a two-day national seminar entitled `Recent Trends on Applications of Radio Isotopes and Radiation Technology’ to be organised by Andhra University Department of Nuclear Physics, has been released here on Wednesday by Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana in the presence of Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

The seminar will be held on September 28 and 29 in association with the National Association for Applications of Radioisotopes and Radiation in Industry (NAARRI), Mumbai, with the support of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

The seminar will discuss a wide variety of industrial applications and societal benefits.

Food, food material manufacturing and pharma industries, cancer hospitals and radiological departments have been invited to utilise the opportunity.

