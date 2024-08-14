Andhra University narrowly missed top 10 rank in NIRF 2024 due to low marks in PER and RPP categories, says in-charge Vice-Chancellor

If the marks in Perception (PER), and Research & Professional Practice (RPP) categories were marginally better, Andhra University would have been among the top 10 in the Overall category in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the year 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

AU has got the 41st rank in the Overall category out of 2,781 educational institutions, and 25th rank in the 200 universities category.

AU secured only 10.13 marks in PER and 26.05 marks in RPP categories out of 100 marks each.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ranking of institutions is based on five parameters: Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) apart from PER and RPP.

Better marks were obtained in the remaining three categories. TLR (75.44 marks), GO (85.19) and OI (64.69) marks. The university got 261.50 marks out of 500 marks.

Speaking to The Hindu, AU in-charge Vice-Chancellor G. Sasibhushana Rao said, “Yes, if we had scored better in PER and RPP categories, we would have been in top 10. Institutions have no direct role in the marks to be achieved on these two separate categories. NIRF relies on feedback collected through various means. Here we are lagging behind. We should put some extra efforts to score better in these categories.”

ADVERTISEMENT

PER is a parameter in NIRF that measures the overall perception of an organisation by industry, academic peers and the research community. The perception score is based on how these groups view the institute, Prof. Shasibhushana Rao added.

In January, AU applied for the NIRF-2024 rankings. The last date of applying was January 22.

The Ministry of Education released the NIRF 2024 results on August 12 (Monday), which marked the ninth edition of the rankings. This year’s rankings cover 13 different categories, including universities, colleges, research institutes and specialised fields such as engineering, management and medical education.

An Andhra University professor said NIRF rankings are annual. But National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) rankings are five-year based.

“More importantly, there will be no physical verification of documents and data submitted by institutions applying for NIRF rankings. Whereas, in NAAC rankings, a team visits the institution, physically looks at any data sent in registration for ranking,” the Professor explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.