GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra University narrowly missed top 10 rank in NIRF 2024 due to low marks in PER and RPP categories, says in-charge Vice-Chancellor

We should put some extra efforts to score better in these categories, he says

Published - August 14, 2024 12:17 am IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
Andhra University stands 41st in the Overall category of NIRF rankings 2024.

Andhra University stands 41st in the Overall category of NIRF rankings 2024. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

If the marks in Perception (PER), and Research & Professional Practice (RPP) categories were marginally better, Andhra University would have been among the top 10 in the Overall category in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the year 2024.

NIRF Ranking 2024: The complete coverage

AU has got the 41st rank in the Overall category out of 2,781 educational institutions, and 25th rank in the 200 universities category.

AU secured only 10.13 marks in PER and 26.05 marks in RPP categories out of 100 marks each.

The ranking of institutions is based on five parameters: Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) apart from PER and RPP.

Better marks were obtained in the remaining three categories. TLR (75.44 marks), GO (85.19) and OI (64.69) marks. The university got 261.50 marks out of 500 marks.

Speaking to The Hindu, AU in-charge Vice-Chancellor G. Sasibhushana Rao said, “Yes, if we had scored better in PER and RPP categories, we would have been in top 10. Institutions have no direct role in the marks to be achieved on these two separate categories. NIRF relies on feedback collected through various means. Here we are lagging behind. We should put some extra efforts to score better in these categories.”

PER is a parameter in NIRF that measures the overall perception of an organisation by industry, academic peers and the research community. The perception score is based on how these groups view the institute, Prof. Shasibhushana Rao added.

In January, AU applied for the NIRF-2024 rankings. The last date of applying was January 22.

The Ministry of Education released the NIRF 2024 results on August 12 (Monday), which marked the ninth edition of the rankings. This year’s rankings cover 13 different categories, including universities, colleges, research institutes and specialised fields such as engineering, management and medical education.

An Andhra University professor said NIRF rankings are annual. But National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) rankings are five-year based.

“More importantly, there will be no physical verification of documents and data submitted by institutions applying for NIRF rankings. Whereas, in NAAC rankings, a team visits the institution, physically looks at any data sent in registration for ranking,” the Professor explained.

Related Topics

education / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.