Andhra University launches one-year post graduate diploma in Intellectual Property Rights 

The last date to register for the course is June 15, 2024

Published - May 14, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University (AU) has launched a one-year post graduate diploma course in Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) from 2024-25 academic year, according to Hanumanthu Purushotham, the DPIIT-IPR Chair and the Director of Centre for IPR. The IPR is designed and offered jointly by the Centre for IPR, Andhra University, and industry partner M/S Novel Patent Services Pvt. Ltd, Visakhapatnam.

The last date to register for the course is June 15, 2024. The course is offered on hybrid mode with more hands-on experience sessions and internship. The online classes would be conducted after office hours and holidays. The course content would also be shared in the form of videos and PowerPoint presentations to enable the students to learn the subject as per their convenience. Any graduate from recognised university is eligible for taking up the course. The intake for the course is 60 students and the medium of instruction is English. The classes would start in July 2024. The course fee is ₹10,000 for students who are currently studying and ₹15,000 for others. For applying for the course, the interested candidates can visit AU website www.andhrauniversity.edu.in Further details can be obtained from 9599229217.

