Andhra University invites applications for MBA, MCA courses under self-support mode in Visakhapatnam

July 12, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University has invited applications for admissions into MBA full-time course under self-support mode offered in the College of Arts and Commerce, and Andhra University School of International Business (AUSIB). It will also offer M.C.A full-time self-support mode course in College of Engineering for the academic year 2023-24.

The eligibility for admission into MBA and MCA courses will be the same as specified for APICET-2023 admission, and seats will be filled as per the rule of reservation, according to a release here on Wednesday.

The prescribed course fee for MBA is ₹1.5 lakh per year while it is ₹1.25 lakh per year for MCA. The seats will be filled as per the APICET-2023 rank. Remaining seats will be filled as per the merit order of marks obtained in the qualifying examination.

