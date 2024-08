Andhra University has on Wedneday invited applications for admission into various M.A./ M.Com./M.Sc. courses under self-support category seats offered at AU campus.

Details can be obtained on www.audoa.andhrauniversity.edu.in

Filled in applications should reach the office of the Directorate of Admissions on or before September 4.

Those who were admitted in a course / colleges under APPGCET-2024 admissions are not considered for these seats.

