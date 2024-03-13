Andhra University invites applications for admission into B.Tech. degree programmes through AUEET-2024

Andhra University has invited applications from candidates through AUEET-2024 for admission into B.Tech. degree programmes (self-supporting mode) in Computer Science Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, for the academic year 2024-2025, offered by College of Engineering (A) Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. The AUEET-2024 will be conducted in off-line mode in eight centres Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati and Kadapa
The courses offered, course fee structures and admission information brochure, are available in the website. The last date to submit the applications through online is April 24, 2024, according to a release here on Wednesday.
