Andhra University invites applications for admission into B.Tech. degree programmes through AUEET-2024

March 13, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University has invited applications from candidates through AUEET-2024 for admission into B.Tech. degree programmes (self-supporting mode) in Computer Science Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, for the academic year 2024-2025, offered by College of Engineering (A) Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. The AUEET-2024 will be conducted in off-line mode in eight centres Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati and Kadapa

The courses offered, course fee structures and admission information brochure, are available in the website. The last date to submit the applications through online is April 24, 2024, according to a release here on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.