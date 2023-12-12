Andhra University Inter-collegiate Athletics Championship begins in Visakhapatnam

December 12, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The two-day Andhra University Inter-collegiate Athletics Championship 2023 began here on Tuesday. Registrar M. James Stephen, who inaugurated the championship, said that AU Physical Education Department was conducting this programme as part of its efforts to inculcate the spirit of sportsmanship among the students and select the university’s team to compete at the national-level.

Prof. Stephen said that the State government was also giving priority to sports by conducting the State-level programme.

Director of Physical Education, AU, N. Vijaya Mohan, said that at least 350 athletes from various colleges affiliated to the university were taking part in 64 sports and games. The winners of the championship would emerge as the AU team, he added.

Elamanchili Government Degree College Physical Education Lecturer Y. Polireddy, Dr. VS Krishna Physical Education Lecturer Sandhyarani, Saluru Government Degree College Physical Education Lecturer Gowri Shankar, Dr. L. Bullayya College Lecturer Lakshmana Reddy, Cheepurupalli College Lecturer Ramalakshmi, Praveen of St. Joseph’s College, Vizianagaram MR. College lecturer Jayalakshmi, Sandhyarani of Malkapuram St. Ann’s College, Naidu of AML College, Ramakrishna of Samatha College, Veni of ANITS and Ravi of MR College participated.