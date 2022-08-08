Andhra University Institution’s Innovation Council to organise regional meet in Visakhapatnam on August 10

August 08, 2022 20:39 IST

About 400 participants from 160 institutions are expected to take part in the meet

Andhra University Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), along with AICTE and the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is organising a regional meet at Dr. YVS Murty Auditorium here on August 10.

The objective of the meet is to foster innovation and entrepreneurship culture among the students. The president of IIC of Andhra University H. Purushotham and vice-president Ravi Eswararpu informed that about 400 participants from 160 institutions in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal would participate in the regional meet. The participating IIC institutions will display over 75 posters highlighting each of the IIC Institution’s achievements and impacts. Along with that, over 75 start-up stalls will showcase their innovative start-up ideas and prototypes in the event.

The Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Anil Sahasrabudhe will be the chief guest. Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy will preside. The other invited speakers are Registrar V. Krishna Mohan, Chief Innovation Officer of Ministry of Education Abhay Jere, the Assistant Innovation Director, Dipan Sahu, MD, Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, Anil Wali and start-up fellow from MOE’s Innovation Cell, Udayan Maurya. IIC coordinators of various HEIs and faculty will be among the delegates attending the meet.

The meet will start with two orientation sessions: An impact session on IIC model through quality participation of HEIs, and policy awareness and advocacy session on I&E initiatives of MIC and AICTE. The orientation sessions will be followed by roundtable interaction session on ‘Engaging Regional Ecosystem Enablers’ which will be attended by incubators, accelerators, investors, corporates, industry associations, universities, government institutions and R&D organisations.

The afternoon sessions are divided into four technical sessions creating and sustaining I&E Ecosystem; Visualizing and Developing action plans for I&E Ecosystem in HEIs; Benchmarking, Measuring I&E Ecosystem in HEIs and Impact creation and IP and Technology transfer. The event will be wrapped up with the announcement and recognition of five best posters exhibited in the event.