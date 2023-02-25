Andhra University inks pact with Scranton University in Visakhapatnam

February 25, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University on Saturday singed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Scranton University in the United States to offer various programmes.

A delegation led by Gerald C. Zaboski, Senior Vice-President of Scranton University, visited AU campus and held discussions with the Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy for academic collaborations between both the universities.

Gerald and N. Kishore Babu of AU’s in- charge Registrar, signed the MoU for Business Analytics course in cohort mode. Business analytics has a lot of job potential in IT and Business fields, they said.

Later, both discussed to extend the collaboration for 2+2 double degree programmes in Computer Science Engineering and IT.

Gerald visited the American Corner and AU Incubation Centre.