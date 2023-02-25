ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra University inks pact with Scranton University in Visakhapatnam

February 25, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University on Saturday singed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Scranton University in the United States to offer various programmes.

A delegation led by Gerald C. Zaboski, Senior Vice-President of Scranton University, visited AU campus and held discussions with the Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy for academic collaborations between both the universities.

Gerald and N. Kishore Babu of AU’s in- charge Registrar, signed the MoU for Business Analytics course in cohort mode. Business analytics has a lot of job potential in IT and Business fields, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, both discussed to extend the collaboration for 2+2 double degree programmes in Computer Science Engineering and IT.

Gerald visited the American Corner and AU Incubation Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US